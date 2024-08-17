Naples Global Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4,103.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 115,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after buying an additional 113,212 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 12,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 17,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 120,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $61.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,284,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,095. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.87 and a 200-day moving average of $60.06. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $63.10. The company has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.484 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

