Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,065 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SRLN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,898,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,853. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.63 and its 200-day moving average is $41.81. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.71 and a twelve month high of $42.15.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.