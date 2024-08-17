Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,397 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Unum Group by 361.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,464.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNM shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Unum Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.78.

Unum Group Stock Performance

UNM traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.03. 1,084,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,513. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.18 and its 200 day moving average is $51.52. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $41.75 and a 52 week high of $58.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

