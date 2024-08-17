Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 470 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 405,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,297,000 after purchasing an additional 204,218 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1,429.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 71,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after buying an additional 66,696 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,695,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,379,000 after buying an additional 54,441 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Safety Insurance Group by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 54,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after buying an additional 29,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,240,000 after acquiring an additional 19,004 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Up 1.5 %

SAFT stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.53. The stock had a trading volume of 42,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,871. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.17. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.78 and a one year high of $88.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.28.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $269.78 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 5.53%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.75%.

Insider Transactions at Safety Insurance Group

In other Safety Insurance Group news, VP Glenn Hiltpold sold 338 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $25,941.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,762.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

