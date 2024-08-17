Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Free Report) were up 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.60 and last traded at $31.60. 17,313 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 24,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.79.

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $110.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.61.

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. This is a boost from Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF ( NASDAQ:QYLG Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

The Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (QYLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe Nasdaq 100 Half BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on half the value of those stocks, to collect the premiums and allow for growth.

