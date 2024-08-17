Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) PT Raised to $150.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NTRA. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Natera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Natera from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.07.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $123.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Natera has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $124.29.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $413.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.00 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.97) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Natera will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total value of $108,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,582 shares in the company, valued at $7,427,430.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.65, for a total transaction of $185,946.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,170,315.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total value of $108,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,582 shares in the company, valued at $7,427,430.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,308 shares of company stock worth $10,580,675 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at $83,970,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 289.7% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 850,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,258,000 after buying an additional 632,047 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Natera by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,971,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $687,280,000 after buying an additional 588,147 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 13.6% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,460,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $483,034,000 after buying an additional 532,874 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in Natera by 295.9% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 656,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,063,000 after buying an additional 490,822 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

