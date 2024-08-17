National Bank Financial Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD)

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD – Free Report) (NASDAQ:BLDP) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.19). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO)’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

155675 (BLD.TO) Stock Performance

155675 (BLD.TO) Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

