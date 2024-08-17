NEAR Protocol (NEAR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $99.58 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $4.45 billion and $99.58 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $3.98 or 0.00006708 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00034660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00012145 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007786 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000520 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,205,888,738 coins and its circulating supply is 1,116,448,067 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,205,786,883 with 1,116,268,022 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 3.98502455 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 436 active market(s) with $157,636,745.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.