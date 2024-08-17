NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Hits $4.00 on Major Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.00 or 0.00006683 BTC on exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.47 billion and $97.86 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00034612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012120 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007708 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004276 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000518 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,205,888,006 coins and its circulating supply is 1,116,628,077 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

