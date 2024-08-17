Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV)

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Artiva Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTV opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. Artiva Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Yong-Jun Huh bought 2,083,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,306,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,682,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Artiva Biotherapeutics news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio purchased 416,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,936,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,239,644. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yong-Jun Huh purchased 2,083,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $24,999,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,306,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,682,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Artiva Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company whose mission is to develop effective, safe and accessible cell therapies for patients with devastating autoimmune diseases and cancers. The company’s lead program includes AlloNK(R). Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

