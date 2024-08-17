Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Receives $3.58 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.58.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nerdy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Capmk cut shares of Nerdy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Nerdy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Nerdy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Nerdy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

In related news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,422,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 353,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $561,270.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,422,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,356.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,200,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,511. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NRDY. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nerdy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 1,765.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nerdy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in Nerdy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NRDY opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.29. Nerdy has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $5.13.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 41.05%. The business had revenue of $50.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nerdy will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

