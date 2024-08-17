NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Barclays

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NET Power Stock Performance

NPWR stock opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77. NET Power has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $17.62.

Get NET Power alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Sk Inc. sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $25,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NET Power Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NPWR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of NET Power in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in NET Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NET Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NET Power in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NET Power during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NET Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NET Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.