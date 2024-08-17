NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Barclays

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
NET Power Stock Performance
NPWR stock opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77. NET Power has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $17.62.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder Sk Inc. sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $25,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
NET Power Company Profile
NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.
