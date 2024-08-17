Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,547 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in Netflix by 112.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Redburn Atlantic lifted their price objective on Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $685.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $681.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total value of $12,635,485.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $36,114.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total transaction of $12,635,485.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,114.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,893 shares of company stock worth $84,412,483 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 1.6 %

Netflix stock traded up $10.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $674.07. 3,508,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,896,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $697.49. The firm has a market cap of $290.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $654.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $621.20.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.