Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Neuronetics in a report released on Monday, August 12th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.23). William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neuronetics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.91) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Neuronetics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

STIM has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Neuronetics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:STIM opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $33.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.85. Neuronetics has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $5.07.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.06). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 37.61% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Washington CORP grew its holdings in Neuronetics by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 1,274,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 599,455 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its position in Neuronetics by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 725,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 487,591 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Neuronetics by 33.4% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,039,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 4th quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 178,700 shares during the period. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert Cascella acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,400.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Cascella bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,098 shares in the company, valued at $500,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 24,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $45,907.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,324,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,272.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

