NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Stock Price Down 2.7%

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.54 and last traded at $16.54. 128,965 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 233,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NAMS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen began coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.11.

In other NewAmsterdam Pharma news, CEO Michael H. Davidson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.26 per share, for a total transaction of $86,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,571.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 19.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,165,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,388,000 after purchasing an additional 217,902 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the first quarter worth about $22,015,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 30.3% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 869,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 202,250 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,920,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,018,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

