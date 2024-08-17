Nexteq (LON:NXQ) Trading 2.8% Higher

Shares of Nexteq plc (LON:NXQ – Get Free Report) shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 91.50 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 91.50 ($1.17). 175,848 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 121,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89 ($1.14).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Nexteq from GBX 300 ($3.83) to GBX 200 ($2.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Nexteq alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NXQ

Nexteq Stock Down 0.5 %

Nexteq Company Profile

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 113.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 134.84. The stock has a market cap of £60.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 700.00 and a beta of 1.27.

(Get Free Report)

Nexteq plc operates as a business-to-business technology design and supply chain partner to industrial equipment manufacturers North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, rest of the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Quixant and Densitron. The Quixant segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of gaming platforms and display solutions, such as cabinets and other computer platforms, as well as software for the casino gaming and slot machine industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nexteq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexteq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.