NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Short Interest Down 22.6% in July

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the July 15th total of 4,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 830 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Mizuho lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

NYSE:NEP traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.53. 1,172,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,927. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $20.17 and a 52 week high of $51.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.03.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.54 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a $0.905 dividend. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 118.69%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.