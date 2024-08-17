NFT 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.00 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One NFT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. NFT has a market cap of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00010892 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,442.36 or 1.00069660 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007744 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007812 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012379 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

