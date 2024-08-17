NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.62-2.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $676-686 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $687.83 million. NICE also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.600-10.800 EPS.

NICE Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $177.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NICE has a 1-year low of $149.54 and a 1-year high of $270.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.02.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $659.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.81 million. NICE had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 14.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NICE will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NICE shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NICE from $238.00 to $213.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NICE from $290.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded NICE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on NICE from $320.00 to $286.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on NICE from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $269.64.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

