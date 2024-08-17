NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.62-2.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $676-686 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $687.83 million. NICE also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.600-10.800 EPS.
NICE Trading Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ:NICE opened at $177.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NICE has a 1-year low of $149.54 and a 1-year high of $270.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.02.
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $659.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.81 million. NICE had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 14.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NICE will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Report on NICE
NICE Company Profile
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NICE
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.