NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Up 3%

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) traded up 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.87 and last traded at $3.83. 7,685,461 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 51,995,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NIO from $5.90 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.80 to $5.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on NIO from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.55.

Get NIO alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NIO

NIO Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). NIO had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 39.38%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in NIO in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in NIO by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.