NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) Declares None Dividend of $0.43

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

NL Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years. NL Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 37.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE:NL traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.02. The company had a trading volume of 44,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,039. NL Industries has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $8.93. The firm has a market cap of $342.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.62.

About NL Industries

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines.

