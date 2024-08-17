NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,407,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 263,250 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 1.75% of NMI worth $47,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in NMI by 24,500.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in NMI by 92.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NMIH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on NMI from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NMI from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NMI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other news, Director Michael J. Embler sold 26,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $1,023,414.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NMIH traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,221. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.63 and its 200 day moving average is $32.74. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $42.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. NMI had a net margin of 56.40% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

