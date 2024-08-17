Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Trading Up 0.3 %

Nomad Foods Announces Dividend

NYSE:NOMD opened at $18.08 on Friday. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nomad Foods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOMD. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,645,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the first quarter worth about $10,425,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,206,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,251,000 after buying an additional 1,688,624 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $697,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 560.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 55,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 46,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.