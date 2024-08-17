Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.
Get Our Latest Report on Nomad Foods
Nomad Foods Trading Up 0.3 %
Nomad Foods Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nomad Foods
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOMD. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,645,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the first quarter worth about $10,425,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,206,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,251,000 after buying an additional 1,688,624 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $697,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 560.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 55,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 46,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.
Nomad Foods Company Profile
Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nomad Foods
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.