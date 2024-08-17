NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC Acquires 265 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 2.7% of NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $373.15. The company had a trading volume of 916,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,808. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $370.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $260.65 and a one year high of $392.14.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

