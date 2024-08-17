NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC Buys 1,070 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,750 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 15,009.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,088 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $250,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,459 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Target by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 192,328 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,391,000 after acquiring an additional 42,822 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Target by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,219 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Target from $170.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Target from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.57.

NYSE TGT traded up $2.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.04. 3,473,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,887,753. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s payout ratio is currently 50.28%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

