NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC Cuts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,991 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,891 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 3,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.18.

BA traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.99. 6,731,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,062,681. The company has a market capitalization of $110.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.70 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.53.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

