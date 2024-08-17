NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,833 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Oracle by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 27,828 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,136 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its position in Oracle by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,221 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $137.47. 4,893,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,289,465. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.39 and a 200-day moving average of $125.79. The company has a market cap of $378.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $146.59.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

