NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC Sells 150 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,168,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,547,000 after buying an additional 12,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.95.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $167.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,640,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,674,588. The company has a market capitalization of $396.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.26. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $171.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.69%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total value of $12,342,475.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,002,649.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,313 shares of company stock valued at $19,703,643. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

