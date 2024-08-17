NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC Sells 375 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Communication Services ETF accounts for about 0.9% of NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 189.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,300,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,450,000 after buying an additional 851,313 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 796,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,731,000 after buying an additional 19,045 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 644,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,324,000 after purchasing an additional 314,172 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 252,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,646.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 222,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,189,000 after purchasing an additional 209,706 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.52. 51,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,202. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $100.32 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.38.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

