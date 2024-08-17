NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC Sells 50 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 82,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,197,000 after acquiring an additional 12,280 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $560.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,350. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $494.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $464.56. The firm has a market cap of $134.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $564.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $465.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.85.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

