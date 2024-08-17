Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 181.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,381 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Essex LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.89. 2,111,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,498,375. The stock has a market cap of $605.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $86.96 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.90 and a 200-day moving average of $130.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.5126 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVO. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

