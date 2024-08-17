Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Barclays

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2024

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRFree Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Nutrien from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Nutrien from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Nutrien

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.78. 1,491,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,015. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $65.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.95 and a 200 day moving average of $52.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.15. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutrien

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,781,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,012,000 after acquiring an additional 570,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Nutrien by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,354,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,333 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,017,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,162 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,571,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,816,000 after purchasing an additional 50,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,226,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,309,000 after buying an additional 2,050,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.