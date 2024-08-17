Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Barclays

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Nutrien from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Nutrien from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.78.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.78. 1,491,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,015. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $65.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.95 and a 200 day moving average of $52.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.15. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutrien

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,781,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,012,000 after acquiring an additional 570,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Nutrien by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,354,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,333 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,017,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,162 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,571,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,816,000 after purchasing an additional 50,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,226,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,309,000 after buying an additional 2,050,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Featured Articles

