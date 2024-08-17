Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the July 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 50.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,144,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,638,000 after buying an additional 384,743 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 139.5% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 558,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,485,000 after acquiring an additional 325,323 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 346,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,013,000 after acquiring an additional 28,469 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 6.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 258,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 16,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 1.9% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 234,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund alerts:

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Price Performance

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $24.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,043. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.01. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $25.86.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.