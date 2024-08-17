Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Rating Reiterated by Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Roth Capital upgraded Nuwellis to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.
Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.
