Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Rating Reiterated by Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded Nuwellis to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Nuwellis Trading Down 8.0 %

Nuwellis Company Profile

NASDAQ NUWE opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $954,600.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.44. Nuwellis has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $92.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.13.

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

