Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,855,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $2,422,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.43.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $2.01 on Friday, hitting $228.50. The stock had a trading volume of 642,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,237. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $245.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.30.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.32%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $5,911,083.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,157,578.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.73, for a total value of $726,912.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,531.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $5,911,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,157,578.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,312 shares of company stock valued at $24,712,822 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

