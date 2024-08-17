Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,628 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hofer & Associates. Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 39,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 242.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.0% during the second quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 125,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after buying an additional 37,783 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,024,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,448,000 after buying an additional 13,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 32,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IEFA stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,818,795 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $117.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.10.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

