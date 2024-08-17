Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Has $977,000 Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 157.1% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,243 shares of company stock valued at $14,216,550. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TT. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:TT traded down $6.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $341.30. The stock had a trading volume of 969,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,039. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $184.02 and a one year high of $351.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.