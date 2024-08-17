Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,129,927,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Pfizer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,886,849,000 after buying an additional 11,099,024 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,246,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,985,783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473,686 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Pfizer by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,506,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,972,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298,920 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $172,902,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

PFE traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.30. 50,332,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,558,848. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.36 billion, a PE ratio of -471.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

