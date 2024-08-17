Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Sells 30 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $373.15. 916,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $392.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $370.77 and its 200-day moving average is $351.33.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

