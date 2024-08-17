Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) vs. Funding Circle (OTCMKTS:FDCHF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Funding Circle (OTCMKTS:FDCHF – Get Free Report) and Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.8% of Oaktree Specialty Lending shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Oaktree Specialty Lending shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Funding Circle alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Funding Circle and Oaktree Specialty Lending, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Funding Circle 0 0 0 0 N/A Oaktree Specialty Lending 0 3 3 0 2.50

Valuation & Earnings

Oaktree Specialty Lending has a consensus price target of $18.42, suggesting a potential upside of 9.69%. Given Oaktree Specialty Lending’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oaktree Specialty Lending is more favorable than Funding Circle.

This table compares Funding Circle and Oaktree Specialty Lending’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Funding Circle N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Oaktree Specialty Lending $70.19 million 19.47 $117.33 million $1.34 12.53

Oaktree Specialty Lending has higher revenue and earnings than Funding Circle.

Profitability

This table compares Funding Circle and Oaktree Specialty Lending’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Funding Circle N/A N/A N/A Oaktree Specialty Lending 17.21% 11.98% 5.58%

Summary

Oaktree Specialty Lending beats Funding Circle on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Funding Circle

(Get Free Report)

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers small business loans, recovery loan schemes, and business finance solutions to small enterprises. It also provides flexipay and flexipay card solutions. In addition, the company offers asset,vehicle, agricultural, and equipment finance services. It acts as a special purpose bankruptcy remote entity that issues loan payment dependent debt securities to accredited investors. Funding Circle Holdings plc was incorporated in 2010 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

(Get Free Report)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies. It seeks to invest in education services, business services, retail and consumer, healthcare, manufacturing, food and restaurants, construction and engineering. The firm also seeks investment in media, advertising sectors, software, IT services, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, real estate management and development, chemicals, machinery, and internet and direct marketing retail sectors. It invests between $5 million to $75 million principally in the form of one-stop, first lien, and second lien debt investments, which may include an equity co-investment component in companies. The firm invest in companies having enterprise value between $20 million and $150 million and EBITDA between $3 million and $50 million. The fund has a hold size of up to $75 million and may underwrite transactions up to $100 million. It primarily invests in North America. The fund seeks to be a lead investor in its portfolio companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Funding Circle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funding Circle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.