Objectivity Squared LLC Has $579,000 Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Objectivity Squared LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Spotify Technology comprises about 0.4% of Objectivity Squared LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Objectivity Squared LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,944,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SPOT traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $337.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,513,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,142. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $129.23 and a one year high of $359.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a PE ratio of -503.54 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $318.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $273.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.15.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

