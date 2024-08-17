Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS) Short Interest Update

Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the July 15th total of 21,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on OCS. Bank of America cut their price target on Oculis from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Oculis from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Oculis from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Oculis in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Oculis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

Get Oculis alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Oculis

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oculis

Oculis Stock Performance

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oculis stock. Searle & CO. acquired a new position in Oculis Holding AG ( NASDAQ:OCS Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCS opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.94. Oculis has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $480.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.30.

Oculis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oculis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oculis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.