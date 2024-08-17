Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration stock opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $5.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.33.

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $372,000. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor mineral resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

