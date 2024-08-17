Old Port Advisors Acquires 36 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $560.13. 912,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,350. The company has a fifty day moving average of $494.65 and a 200-day moving average of $464.33. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $564.22. The company has a market capitalization of $134.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 46.10%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.85.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

