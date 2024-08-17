Old Port Advisors Acquires Shares of 1,040 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,040 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 17,424 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 6,561 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $251.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,149,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,593. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $181.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $256.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $237.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.70.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

