Old Port Advisors Has $288,000 Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Old Port Advisors decreased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 160,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 68.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 53,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 21,689 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 107,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,770,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth $564,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.63. 165,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.19. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $85.10 and a twelve month high of $94.33.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.