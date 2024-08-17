Old Port Advisors Invests $219,000 in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Old Port Advisors bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 645 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 112,040 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $33,038,000 after purchasing an additional 26,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 4,178 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total value of $17,755,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,055,533.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total transaction of $17,755,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,055,533.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 367,315 shares of company stock valued at $118,696,590. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW stock traded down $9.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $334.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,533,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,365,195. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.17 and a 1-year high of $380.84. The company has a market cap of $108.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $326.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.09.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PANW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.63.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

