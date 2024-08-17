Old Port Advisors Sells 6,981 Shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF)

Old Port Advisors lessened its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF – Free Report) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,981 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors owned about 0.16% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 231.9% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 32,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP raised its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 76,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ECF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $8.49. The stock had a trading volume of 32,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,839. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $8.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.11.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

