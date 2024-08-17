ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target Raised to $50.00

ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ON from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. William Blair initiated coverage on ON in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded ON to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.11.

ONON opened at $42.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 96.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.83. ON has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $44.30.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $581.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.52 million. ON had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ON will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONON. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in ON by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of ON by 1.9% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 3.2% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in ON by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in ON by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 56,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

