OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX) Short Interest Down 22.4% in July

OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 226,100 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the July 15th total of 291,300 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OCX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on OncoCyte in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.06.

NASDAQ:OCX traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,799. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.91. OncoCyte has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $4.34.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 135.45% and a negative net margin of 2,905.14%. Analysts forecast that OncoCyte will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.

